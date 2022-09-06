MASSENA – Lorraine R. Fenton, 91, a longtime resident of Stoughton Ave, unexpectedly passed away Sunday afternoon, September 4, 2022, at Massena Hospital.
Lorraine was born October 16, 1930, in Massena, the daughter of the late Emilio and Rhoda (Gravelle) Faubert. She attended Massena Central Schools, graduating in 1948. On June 17, 1950, she married Raymond J. Fenton, Sr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Seguin, officiating. After 65 years of marriage, Ray predeceased her on November 4, 2015.
Lorraine dedicated her life to raising her children. She also worked for a time at Alcoa and for 24 years she worked at Levine’s Store. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Church in St. Peter’s Parish and was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a former member of the Massena Senior Citizens, enjoyed her daily visits to the Via Main, and greatly enjoyed the time with her family.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Raymond Jr. and Carol Fenton of Massena; Cindy and Joseph LaFountaine of Syracuse; David Fenton of Massena; Randy and Deborah Fenton of Massena; Danny and Joanne Fenton of Rome; and Debbie and Fred Sienkiewycz of Massena; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Emile J. Faubert in September 2008.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may call Thursday 3-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to Massena Rescue Squad in her memory
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldonfh.com.
