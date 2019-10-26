Gouverneur — Loueen Eva (Erickson) Brasie, 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Riverledge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 28th at 11:00 am at East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur with Rev. Howard Maxson, pastor of Fowler Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Loueen was born in Hammond on August 15, 1939, the daughter of John and Nina Gilman Paddock.
She attended schools in Edwards and Gouverneur and was adopted by her stepfather George Erickson at the age of 6.
Loueen stayed near Edwards and Gouverneur most of her life, working many years at the Circle Inn Diner until she became ill in 1978. She had been a member of the Gouverneur VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
A marriage to Eric Brasie ended in divorce.
Loueen is survived by her daughter Rebecca “Becky” Erickson Durham of Allardt, TN, a grandson Jason and Carrie Durham of Gouverneur, her great grandsons Caleb and Justin Durham, and her 2 step great grandchildren Sophie and Walker. She is predeceased by her parents, her stepfather, a grandson Justin Durham, and a great grandson Jason Robert Durham.
