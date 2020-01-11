In Honor of Louie (David) Kiah: Our family would like to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts for of the love and support during our difficult time. It truly is a blessing to know how many people loved and adored him the way that we always have. We would like to thank everyone who reached out to our family in our time of need. To all of you who showed up at the house to drop off food, toiletries, and/or any other contributions, we couldn’t thank you more. We would like to express our deepest appreciation to Frary Funeral Home and Hospice for their outstanding hospitality. Sending out all of our gratitude for a man we all love and adore. Thanks again for all of your love and support. He will be greatly missed by all and always in our hearts forever. From the Kiah, Mills, Sweeney and Farrell Families.
Louie (David) Kiah
