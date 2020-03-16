Lowville, New York – Louis C. Bush III, 86, a lifelong resident of the Village of Lowville died peacefully in the early morning on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Stony Brook University Hospital.
Born November 8, 1933, in Lowville, New York the oldest son of the late Louis C. and Winifred Verla (Norton) Bush II. Mr. Bush graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1951 and Hobart College in 1956 with a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree majoring in history and was a member of the Hobart Baseball team as a starting pitcher.
Mr. Bush served his Country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1962 as Company Clerk in a M.A.S.H. Unit. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Mr. Bush had a long and distinguished teaching career spanning 33 years first at Palmyra, New York and later taking a position at Lowville Academy in 1969 as a history teacher. In addition to teaching he coached Football at Palmyra and the Varsity Baseball team at Lowville Academy.
He was a member of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, The Lowville B.P.O. E. (Elk’s) Lodge - 1605 for the past 57 years, The Lowville American Legion Post -162, AMVETS Post -99 and Pine Tree Hunting Club in Tupper Lake.
Mr. Bush was an extraordinary athlete excelling in football, basketball and especially baseball where he was a star left-handed pitcher and known for his no-hitter wins over rival teams. He also enjoyed singing in a barbershop quartet, playing cards, hunting and fishing. Mr. Bush was a wonderful story teller, always quick with a joke or an amusing limerick, a passionate NY Giants, Notre Dame Football and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan.
He is survived by his three (3) children; Melinda (Christopher) Bush Thompson of West Islip, New York; Monnel E. (William) Cremin of Brewster, New York, Louis C. (Ingrid) Bush IV of Estes Park, Colorado; two (2) granddaughters Caitlin E. Cremin and Eleanore V. Bush; three (3) sisters; Melinda Gilmartin Houston, Sandra Bush Booth, Mary Bush Thoresen as well as nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Sundquist Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A Mass will be said at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Noon.
Burial will be at the family plot at Lowville Rural Cemetery.
