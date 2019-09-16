SACKETS HARBOR - On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Louis Carlton Delles, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 80.
Louis was born on May 25, 1939, at home in Sterlingville, NY, to Augustus and Catherine (Staie) Delles. He was the youngest of nine children. He attended Evans Mills School and was part of the last graduating class at Evans Mills High School.
He married Keitha Marie Bisha on June 2, 1962 in Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Evans Mills, NY.
He worked at Black Clawson in Watertown, NY, where he was a Shop Foreman, bookkeeper and donut man for more than 30 years. He also worked for P&M Furniture Store in Evans Mills, NY, for over 15 years. He moved to Memphis, TN, in 1993 where he had various jobs before moving back to Sackets Harbor, NY, to retire.
He was a passionate collector, including mugs, stamps and other various items. He was an avid sports fan. He went to as many Watertown baseball, football and hockey games as he could attend. He was voted Fan of the Year for the Watertown Wizards baseball team. He was a season ticket holder for the Watertown Rapids baseball team.
Louis was predeceased by his father, Augustus, mother, Catherine and by seven of his siblings, Walter, Harry, Glenn, Leo, Julia, Mae, Ruth and his daughter, Barbara. He is survived by one sister, Shirley, his wife, Keitha, four daughters, Dawn, JoAnn, Christine and Carol, and by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass will be held at Saint Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sackets Harbor, NY at 12 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life will follow from 2-6 pm at the American Legion at 209 Ambrose Street, Sackets Harbor, NY. Please come in your favorite sports team’s attire.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post No. 1757, 209 Ambrose Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
