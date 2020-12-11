The funeral service for Louis G. Ives, Sr. of 17630 Old Rices Rd. Watertown will be at a time and place to be announced. Louie passed away at the Samaritan Medical Center after being stricken at home on Thursday December 10, 2020. He was 78. The family is being cared for by TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
