The funeral for Louis G. Ives of 17630 Old Rices Rd. Watertown, will be Friday December 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Calling hours will be Thursday 2-6 p.m. or until all are through at the funeral home. Internment will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Mr. Ives died after being stricken at home on December 10, 2020. He was 78.
He was born in Watertown, NY on April 5, 1942 the son of Arthur and Gertrude Bruckert Ives. He graduated from Adams Center High School. He was honorably discharged from the US Air Force in 1961.
He married Carolyn Jackson on October 17, 1964 in Brownville, New York. Mr. Ives owned and operated several businesses including Northern Logistics, Adams Cove Construction, Louis Ives trucking, Ives Warehouse and Recycling, Norco Ready Mix, Canadian Trans Mix, and he owned North Shore Grocery. He also was a tractor trailer driver for Seaway Motor Express and drove a tanker for Charlie Wilcox. Mr. Ives also worked with his brother Gerald building the vast majority of Fort Drum 801 Housing in the 1980’s. Louie was the superintendant of Military Housing construction for LUK Construction and supervised many of the military housing projects on and off the Fort Drum Military Base. He also did all the site work for the Red Lobster in Watertown and the Carthage Co Generation Plant during the time he did construction. During the summer, Mr. Ives enjoyed planting and harvesting organic soybeans grown on the old Ives farmland with his nephew Arthur “Junior” Ives and that work will continue in Louie’s memory. He also played for Red and Black football just prior to entering the US Air force.
In his earlier years, Mr. Ives enjoyed driving stockcar and was a flagman for Watertown Speedway. He most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Future Farmers of America.
Surviving is his wife Carolyn, his three sons Louis Ives Jr. and his companion Rodney Rhone of Florida, Steven (Calley) Ives of Watertown, and David Ives and Tina Allen of Groveland, NY, his mother Gertrude Ives of Watertown, his brother and sister in law Gerald (JoAnn) Ives of Watertown. He is also survived by his many neices and nephews Arthur and Sue Ives of Syracuse, Chris Ives of Adams, Lori Ives of Watertown and John Ives of Watertown, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and cousins.
Two brothers John A. Ives, Sr. and Arthur Ives died before him.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
