Louis Jeffrey Stabins of Spring Hill, FL passed away on March 15, 2020 at his home in Spring Hill, FL. A native of Watertown, NY, Mr. Stabins made Florida his adopted home and served in elected office in the Florida State legislature. Later, he served as Hernando County Commissioner and taught public school before his retirement in 2012. After public life, he split his time between Florida and Watertown, NY and participated in a variety of activities including the Seniors-Helping-Seniors program.
Always larger than life, Jeff lived life to its fullest and accomplished much in his 60 years. As student council president at Watertown High School (’78), good money would have wagered that only the sky would limit his success. Jeff was a member of the National Honor Society, and played golf on the Varsity Team. Like his father, he loved the game and went on to play throughout his life with friends and family. As a student of American history, he could recount events in American history with stunning accuracy. He was equally astute in recalling actors (even guests) and episodes of classic television shows from the 1960’s and 70’s. “Get Smart”, “The Andy Griffith Show”, “Johnny Quest”, and “Petticoat Junction” were among the long list of his favorites.
He went on to earn a BA from SUNY Empire State College and an MS in Education at St. Lawrence University, the cherished alma mater of his Dad. Jeff was clever, brilliant, and occasionally, sardonic. He loved his family and was doted on by his grandparents who predeceased him. He became a snowbird in his working years, but in retirement he would remain in upstate NY well into the colder months to aid his parents in their twilight years.
On the eve of the 2018 Christmas season, Jeff announced his intention to run for the office of President of the United States. What seemed like an eventuality in ’78, was viewed by friends and family as another of his all-too-familiar jokes some 40 years later. But the campaign he waged until his death was not a punchline but instead a satirical platform to voice his frustration with the cynicism of politicos and ply his wit in a manner reminiscent of humorist Will Rogers and perennial POTUS candidate Pat Paulsen.
Beyond his eccentricities, friends will remember his generosity. As a senior in high school he set a national record for a magazine sales campaign. He was the daily “high salesman” for the first two days of that campaign, then decided to hold back his sales submission until the end to grant others the honor of being high salesperson of the day. This benevolent spirit would continue throughout his 60 years. Jeff loved to cook almost as much as he enjoyed eating a great meal, but
above all he loved to share. He was unafraid of any recipe, frugally shopped for affordable ingredients, and once shared the secrets of his mother’s famed Leg of Lamb. His mother Patti is a cook of great renown in upstate New York.
He would prepare elaborate meals and hors d’oeuvres and spend the afternoon driving them around to friends and family. On a whim he might decide to give a municipal employee some deviled eggs, or drive across town to bring a favorite aunt some homemade tacos. Many friends will remember his shindigs like the “Lotta Colada”, which combined his love of entertaining with love of punny and playful verbiage. And the entertainment didn’t stop with cuisine. Jeff was a master of impressions and could carry out a Ronald Reagan quote, slide easily into a Franklin Roosevelt rant, and top it off with an uncanny impression of a favorite family friend. Whether it was the family pediatrician, a local priest, or a favorite uncle, no one was safe from his playful renderings and everyone—EVERYONE—was bestowed with a nickname by “the Stabe”, as he called himself.
Always an animal lover, Jeff had two canine companions later in life that shared his journey. Casey and Rusty were black lab mixes and both predeceased him, but not before Rusty inspired an online blog called “Rusty’s Tail” which was a tongue-in-cheek political allegory seen through the eyes of Jeff’s four-legged companion. Like great men and women who preceded him, Jeff knew the power of satire and used it to bang the drum he courageously carried through his political career, fiercely defending the common man.
Jeff will always be remembered for his wit and loving affection for family, friends, and the children he taught in school. He was loved by many, scorned by a few, but left an indelible impression on anyone with whom he crossed paths. Jeff is survived by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. David M. Stabins (Watertown, NY). He has three adoring sisters, Julie Stabins (Greg Pilch; Cincinnati, OH), Jessie Buck (Charleston, NC), and Sara Freda (John; Watertown, NY), and several nieces and nephews of whom he was so proud. The family plans an event to celebrate Jeff’s life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Pat’s Church (Watertown, NY) or a charity of your choice.
