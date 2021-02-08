AKWESASNE – Louis M. Barnes, 64 of 87 Jock Road, Akwesasne, suddenly passed away Monday February 1, 2021 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Louis was born August 1, 1956 in Massena, NY the son of the late William & late Margaret (Arquette) Barnes. He attended the St. Regis Mohawk and Massena Central High School.
Louis was an EMT with the Mohawk Council Ambulance Service in its early years. He cherished his time spent with family and with his dog Izzy. He especially enjoyed long drives to the mountains & listening to his bagpipe music. He enjoyed collecting bottle & cans. Louis also enjoyed taking photos, playing the lottery, and doing word searches. He was a member of the New Life Christian Church in Hogansburg. Louis was always a happy go-lucky, friendly guy who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Louis is survived by his lifelong companion, Joyce; his daughter Erin (Manny); his chosen children Melissa (Joseph) & Michael (Barbara); his chosen grandchildren Cody, Tanner, Jake, Chrystalynn, Lucas, Grady, Alyssa, Natalia, & Walker. His chosen great granddaughter Matthea all of Akwesasne. His sister Esther David (late Abraham); his brothers, Michael, Leonard (Lucy), Dennis, Stanford & Alex Barnes all of Akwesasne and Berlin (Veronica) Barnes of Mitchell, Indiana. His chosen brother Marty Via. His companion Joyce’s family. Many nieces, nephews & cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Elston, Leslie & his brother-in-law Abraham. Also, by Joyce’s parents, James & Elma Jacobs.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 1-4 PM. Funeral services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the SRMT Office for the Aging or the New Life Christian Church.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
