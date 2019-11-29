NATURAL BRIDGE -- Louis Martin Gill, 79, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family.
Louis was born in Lewisburg, NY on October 18, 1940 to the late Charles Henry Gill and Anna Belle Gray; he remained a longtime resident of Natural Bridge. He attended school in Natural Bridge and graduated from Carthage Central High School.
Louis had an extraordinary sense of dedication, drive, passion and hard work that was apparent very early, beyond the friends he acquired and the close knit family that he created. He grew highly knowledgeable and respected for his many years of work and later retirement from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 278.
To his family and friends he is known as a remarkable outdoorsman for his undying love and passion for all that the outdoors has to offer; hunting, fishing and trapping. He was nothing short of “a man on the go” as he was always looking for his next adventure or road trip with his companion and two well cherished dogs; Sandy and Midnight.
He leaves behind his companion, June Camidge, daughters and son in laws; Brenda & Ralph Morris, Watertown, NY, Judith & John Strough, Clearwater Beach, Florida and Jody & William VanRiper of Erin, NY. Also surviving are his grandchildren; Kyle Gill, Walter Fayette, Jr., Zachary Strough, Jared Tocci, Brandon Donovan and Stephanie VanRiper along with many, many great grandchildren, who especially the “apple of his eye”, his pride and joy.
He is predeceased by his parents and loving wife, Linda S. (Schermerhorn) Gill, a daughter, Cathy L. Gill, his brother, Bartlett Gill and sisters, Maryanne Schermerhorn, Rosemary Hubbard and Marquita Howland.
The incredible, caring, humble, generous loving man has left a permanent mark etched on the hearts of all who met him. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019, the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc, 500 State St., Carthage, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Wayne Arnold, officiating. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
