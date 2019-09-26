Louis R. Panunzio, Jr., 89, of NYS Rt. 37, died Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on July 27, 1930 in Utica, NY, he was a son of Louis R. and Inez Grill Panunzio. His father was from San Marco in Lamis, Italy and his mother was from Hannawa Falls, NY.
Louis lived in Malone, NY and graduated from Franklin Academy, moving to Redwood, NY in 1948. He also attended Clarkson University where he was a member of the ROTC and was part of the New York National Guard for 9 years.
He married Constance M. Amyot on October 9, 1954 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Rossie, NY.
Louis worked as a Mason for Local -56, Bricklayers Union, Watertown, NY for most of his life. He was also owner and operator of Panunzio’s Gun Shop for over 40 years.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Redwood, NY.
Louis enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, going to the casino, traveling to Italy to visit family and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Constance; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Terry and Gabriella Panunzio, Redwood, NY, Louis A. and Nicole Panunzio, Gilbertsville, PA, and Eric Panunzio, Redwood, NY; 6 grandchildren, Meagan Panunzio, Louis D. Panunzio, Brayden Panunzio, Maria Panunzio, Yousef Panunzio and Ryan Panunzio; nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents, a brother, Francis Panunzio, Sr., and a sister, Rachael Panunzio, in infancy died previously.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Redwood, NY with Rev.’s Douglas Comstock, Andrew Amyot, Douglas Decker and Robert Decker, officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Redwood, NY.
Calling hours will be 6-9 pm, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
