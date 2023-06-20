LOWVILLE- Louise Ann “Lu” Ingham, 76, of West Road, formerly of Blue Stores, NY, passed away on Thursday June 8, 2023 at University Hospital, Syracuse. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John H. Ingham III and Penny Ingham of Lowville; a nephew, John Patrick (Abigail) Ingham; great-nephew, Jack Ingham; niece, Emma Louise Ingham; step-nephew Michael Shaw; step-niece, Randi Shaw (Laurence Norman); step-great nephew, Renzo Norman. She is predeceased by her parents. Louise was born on May 8, 1947 in Ossining, NY, a daughter of the late John Henry Ingham Jr. and Louise Quinn Ingham. She graduated from Germantown High School in 1965 and with honors from Albany Business College in 1966. Lu worked as a secretary in various departments for Columbia County, NY, retiring from the Public Works Department. Lulu was truly dedicated to her family. Her daily caregiving and support was critical to the comfort and welfare of several family members throughout their lives. Her love of animals easily went beyond “she wouldn’t hurt a fly.” It was catch and release for all critters that found their way into her home. Lu loved to feed the birds and delighted in attracting all different kinds. Feral cats and dogs had a special friend in Lulu and benefitted from her kindness. Lu also enjoyed crafts, photography, and holiday decorating, particularly Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Halloween. She will be sadly missed by her family and beloved poodle Wendy. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Livingston Cemetery, Livingston, NY. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made in her name to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 or Columbia-Greene Humane Society, 111 Humane Society Road, Hudson, NY 12534. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Louise Ann “Lu” Ingham
May 8, 1947 - June 8, 2023
