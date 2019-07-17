Louise L. Giroux, 89, Massena, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at The Cottages at Garden Grove Skilled Nursing Facility in Cicero, New York, after a brief illness.
Louise was born May 28, 1930, in Massena, the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Elzire (Charbonneau) LePage. Louise graduated from Massena High School in 1947. She married Rolland Bertrand in 1949 at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Mr. Bertrand predeceased her on February 15,1970. On June 2, 1972, she married Harry E. Giroux, Sr. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. Louise and Harry enjoyed many happy years together. Mr. Giroux predeceased her on November 8, 2008. In February 2017, Louise moved to Baldwinsville, New York to be closer to her daughters.
Louise worked for The Massena Observer, SUNY Potsdam, and retired from Alcoa in 1990. She was a member of the Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary, the French Club of Massena, the Artists Guild of Massena, and Massena Senior Citizens. She enjoyed music, gardening, sewing, and other handicrafts. She especially enjoyed painting and worked with oils, water colors, and pastels. She was proud to have her artwork displayed at local art shows and received awards for some of her paintings. Louise was always ready for a day of fun with her friends. When they made a suggestion for a day trip, Louise’s response was always “why not!”
Louise is fondly remembered by her daughters Bonnie Phillips of Baldwinsville, Lynn Bertrand of New York Mills, Mary Lou Bertrand (Joseph Geglia) of Watertown; her stepchildren Father Garry B. Giroux, Pastor of Saint Patrick’s Church in Brasher Falls, and Peggy Giroux of Bradenton, Florida; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. She was predeceased by stepson Father Harry E. Giroux, Jr.
The family would like to thank Joan Lafave for the attentive care she gave Louise during the last months in her home, as well as the staff of The Cottages at Garden Grove for the wonderful care and support they provided to Louise and her family.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Massena Humane Society or to a charity of one’s choice in Louise’s name.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
