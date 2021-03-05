MASSENA: The family of Louise M. Leatherland are sadden to inform the community of her passing, early Wednesday morning (March 3, 2021) at her family home surrounded by her devoted and caring family.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial to be held at the convenience of the family in Massena Center, Cemetery.
For those whom shall be attending the Funeral Service, please contact the St. Peter’s Parish office Parish office to make reservations for seating at (315) 769-2469. Social distancing and face coverings will be observed, and for those who will not be in attendance a live stream of the Funeral Service will be accessible on St. Peter’s Parish Facebook page at https://facebook.com/MassenaCatholicCommunity/
Louise was born in Massena on October 5th, 1947 to the late Henry and Lorraine (Lalonde) Cootware. She attended and graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School in 1966 and shortly after was married to her loving husband, Bernard F. Leatherland on June 25th, 1966.
She retired from Massena Central School District as a cafeteria manager retiring in 2013.
Louise enjoyed spending time with her friends and family especially attending sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time in the Adirondack Mountains participating in nature while kayaking, hiking, cross country skiing and camping. She will truly be missed by her birthday club and workout clubs. Louise was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and volunteered countless hours helping others at St. Vincent De Paul.
Louise is survived by her husband Bernard and her children; Renee King of Constable, NY, Tina and husband Vincent Procopio of Syracuse, NY and Christopher T. Leatherland of Herkimer, NY. She leaves behind her memory to be cherished by her six grandchildren; Brittany Deresha-Jackson and husband Rocky, John Paul King, Kaylee Armstrong, Ethan Procopio, Adison Procopio, and Tylena Donavan and five great-grandchildren; Aydin, Daimen and Aspen Jackson, Kinsley Donovan and Evelyn Villnave. Louise is also survived by her siblings; Jerry Cootware of Stockholm, NY, Richard and Kathy Cootware of Stockholm, NY, John and Nancy Cootware of Wiliamstown, NY, and Bethanne and Roy Beshaw of Louisville, NY along with aunts, uncles, cousin nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Louise is predeceased by her brother Thomas Christopher in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or St. Peters Outreach Ministry; 128 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662.
Friends and family are welcome to share memories, photos, and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.