Loved “Hap” James Reed

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%.