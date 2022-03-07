Chestertown- Loved “Hap” James Reed 86 died Saturday March 5, 2022 at Barnwell Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Valatie, NY.
Born February 17, 1936 in Rodman, NY he was the son of the late Loved Ernest and Laura (Curtis) Reed.
Hap served in the US Air force as an E-4 from 1956 until he was honorably discharged in 1960.
He was a retired supervisor for Contel Telephone Company which was General Telephone GTE for 38 years in the Chestertown office. Hap was a past President of the Chestertown Rotary and was a member of the Chestertown Community United Methodist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood working.
Beside his parents he is predeceased by his grandson Jason Konazewski, one brother Cecil Reed, one sister June Wing.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years Joan (White) Reed of Chestertown, whom he married May 7, 1957, one son Mark (Denise) Reed of NJ, Cheryl “Shelly” Reed of Glens Falls, one brother Francis (Florence) Reed of VT, Nellie Beanfield of Utah, 4 grandchildren Krista (Warren) Bessette, Eric (Angie Mead) Konazewski, Bruce Reed , Jackie (Chris) Migliorisi , 4 great grandchildren Warren Bessette, Jr., Wyatt Bessette, Piper Bessette, William Knox Konazewski.
At Hap’s request calling hours and services will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817
