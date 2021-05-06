POTSDAM – Lowell Ralph Matott, 64, a resident of Morley-Potsdam Road, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, May 5, 2021 at his home.
Lowell was born on April 2, 1957 in Canton, the son of Patricia A. (Rustvold) and the late Clinton R. Matott. He was a 1977 graduate of Hugh C. Williams High School in Canton. On February 17, 1979, he married Pamela Ann Rivers at the Morley Community Church. She predeceased him on June 13, 2008. On February 28, 1979, he, along with his wife, entered the United States Air Force, serving his country for the next 20 years until his retirement as a Staff Sergeant on February 28, 1999 while stationed in Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
After his retirement, Lowell moved back to the North Country, where he enjoyed all the outdoors had to offer. Hunting, fishing, and golfing were some of his favorite activities to enjoy. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church.
Lowell is survived by his daughters, Angela (Aaron) Matteson and Tawny Matott, all of Potsdam; and his mother, Patricia of Rome, New York.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Jonathan A. Matott in 2004.
Friends may call on Monday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where funeral services will be held privately with Rev. Eric Olsen, officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Jerusalem Cemetery, Canton.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
