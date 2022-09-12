Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 8, 2022 at his home.
Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
Lucas is survived by his parents, his brother, Jacob Pullus and his fiancé Wai Sze Lam, Utica, NY, his uncles Ryan (Michelle) Lobaito, Harrisville, Jack (Priscilla) Jenkins, Virginia, his aunts, Cynthia (Rusty) Paul, Jim Thorpe, PA, Amy (Keith) McGregor, Canton, NY, maternal grandparents Bruce and step grandmother Linda Lobaito, Watertown, maternal grandmother Cassie Greenwood, Morristown, paternal grandmother, Dorothy Dana, Canton, and several cousins. His paternal grandfather Junior A. Jenkins died before him.
There will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Contributions may be made to the Friends of Jefferson County Dog Control, 21897 County Route 190, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.