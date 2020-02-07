Lucia Ann “Lucy” Shealy (née Mitchell) February 2, 2020
Lucia was born in Watertown, NY, grew up on Boon St. and skied at Dry Hill. While living and working in England in 1963-4, Lucia skied the stunning Mayrhofen resort in Austria, but her most epic ski day ever was in December 1965, at Canandaigua’s then brand-new Bristol Mountain - undaunted by cold that sent her friends to the lodge, Lucia waited in the singles line and boarded the double chairlift with a stranger (a beginner from Alabama who was stationed at nearby Hancock AFB). After 1,200 vertical feet, she exited the chair with Jasper (her very best friend and lifelong love). Within months they were married, and for the next 54 years, they skied happily ever after.
Lucia graduated from Watertown HS and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She held registered nurse certifications in New York, Mississippi, Illinois and from the General Nursing Council for England and Wales. Lucia shared her nursing expertise, skill, and compassion for more than 4 decades. She worked as a nurse at the University of Illinois, University of Buffalo, and RIT Student Health Centers before shifting to collaborate full time with her husband Jasper to develop, manage, and foster dissemination and use of Jasper’s innovative snow sport injuries research, thus improving skiing and other snow sports safety worldwide.
Lucia’s generosity, compassion, and brilliance were universally admired and loved. As a lifelong and unwavering ally and champion of unconditional love, compassion, and support towards all, Lucia was a trailblazer ahead of her time. More than a few times, Lucia alone “showed up” for someone navigating a complex and lonely time of dire need. Lucia’s inherent ability and gift of enhancing the world and people she encountered will be felt and missed for generations to come. Hers was a life filled with love.
Lucia is predeceased by her parents, Juanita and Sam Mitchell of Boon St. Watertown; sister, Donna Bauer; and nephew, Mark Luther. She is survived by her husband, Jasper; daughters, Sarah (Christopher Bowen) and Katherine; grandchildren, Izabella, Daeya, Finn, Violeta, and Beatrix; sister, Sandra Bondellio (Frank) of Morristown; sister-in-law, Linda Sue Cates; brother-in-law, Michael Shealy (Martha); nieces, Mary DeBolt (Len) of Watkins Glen, Carolyn Stone (Fred) of Potsdam, Amy Shealy (Teena Lahue), Lisa Buchanan (Doug) of Potsdam; nephews, Michael Luther (Roxanne), Patrick Luther (Ciona Rouse), Reginald Cates (Julie), Samuel Cates (Jonna), and Stephen Shealy (Tae Kyong).
Friends may call Friday, February 21, from 4-7 PM at Anthony’s Funeral Home (2305 Monroe Ave. Rochester, NY 14618). A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 22, 10 AM at St. John of Rochester Church, 8 Wickford Way, Fairport, NY 14450. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucia’s honor to the Bloch Alumni and Advancement Center, c/o University of Rochester Kottman Pulmonary Research Lab, 300 East River Road, Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627. To share a memory of Lucy or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.