Lucia Bliss of Pierrepont Manor passed away peacefully with her loving family on Monday August 26, 2019 at Fort Hudson nursing home. Lucia was born on June 22, 1926 in Ellisburg, New York to Charles Alfred Eastman and Nina Allard Eastman. Lucia married Roy Almon Bliss on October 21,1944. They were married for 71 years blissful years until his passing in 2015. Lucia loved her flower and always had a garden in which she spent much of her time caring for. It was also said she could grow flowers even in the driest of desert. She loved taking care of her family. She loved being a doting grandmother, great grandma, and even a great-great grandma. Lucia was predeceased by her mother, father, mother-in-law, 9 siblings, and a grandson. She is survived by her 2 sister Lois Harbor and Frances Vanderbeek. Her 3 daughters Sandra Harrington, Betty Jane Dingmon, Althea Simmons. A son Sherman Bliss. 9 grandchildren. Richard Harrington, Fred Harrington Jr, Scott Dingmon, Matt Dingmon, Amie Dingmon, Heidi Stevens, Lyndon Bliss, Jonathan Bliss, Tracy Hyman, 21 great- grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild with one great-great grandchild on the way, numerous nieces and nephew.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday September 5, 2019 at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, 7883 St Rte. 289 Belleville New York. A calling will be 11am to noon prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.