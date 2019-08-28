Lucia E. Bliss, 93, formerly of Pierrepont Manor and widow of Roy Bliss, passed away August 26th at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward NY where she had been a resident since December of 2016.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville at a time to be announced. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
(0) comments
