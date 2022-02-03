Lucille B. Veley, 92, long-time resident of Mannsville and widow of Donald Veley, passed away on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, at the home of her daughter Sheila Kirby, Fulton, NY under the direction of Oswego County Hospice.
The funeral will be 3 p.m. Tuesday February 8th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, with Pastor Terry Alford, Smithville Baptist Church officiating. A calling hour will begin at 2 p.m. before the service. Spring burial will be in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kate Veley, Jamesville, NY, a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Wayne Kirby, Fulton, NY; her grandchildren Jason Veley, Shannon Hamilton, Megan Veley, Melissa Kirby Barrett, Brian Kirby and Wil Futrell; 8 great grandchildren. Lucille was predeceased by a son Scott on July 5th, 2021, her parents, two sisters and a brother.
Lucille was born October 15, 1929, a daughter to the late Allen and Ruth Gilbert Barclay. She was a graduate of Sandy Creek Central School. She married Donald N. Veley April 15, 1951. Mrs. Veley was the bookkeeper for her husband Don’s trucking company in Mannsville for almost 40 years until their retirement. Mr. Veley passed away November 4th, 2017.
Mrs. Veley was a member of the Mannsville United Methodist Church, where she was a choir member, and for nearly two decades served as a Girl Scout leader. She was civic-minded and was active in Mannsville’s village planning committee and the village library board. She was an active volunteer with the church and Mannsville-Manor Volunteer Fire Department fundraising dinners.
Above all, Lucille was a devoted wife and a very caring and compassionate mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and birdwatching, and a very supportive fan of the Syracuse Orange and New York Yankees.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lucille’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenrterstoodley.com.
