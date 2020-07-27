Utica - Lucille Gydesen Munn, 88, affectionately known as “Booty,” passed away July 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica.
Booty was born on January 22, 1932. She grew up in Highmarket with her parents Peter and Sarah Fey Gydesen, and her seven siblings.
Booty was an extraordinary seamstress, making countless wedding and formal dresses through the years. On October 20, 1956 she was united in marriage with Chester Munn at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Constableville, NY. Chester passed away on May 3, 1986.
Family values and the simple things in life were most important to Booty. Her stories and free spirit were the glue to her family’s bond.
Booty is survived by her five children: Sharon (Jerry) Lepkowski, Homassassa, FL, Dale Munn, Black River, NY, Susan (Daniel) McIlroy, Evans Mills, NY, Mary Ann Munn, Utica, NY, and Linda (Cory) Johnston, Carthage, NY; thirteen grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren; and sisters Sylvia Zeigler and Eva Mae Swiernik.
In keeping with Booty’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are in care of the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.