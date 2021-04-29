Lucille Irene (Lewis) Cardinell was called home to our Lord on April 27, 2021 while at her home surrounded by her family.
Lucille was born on January 29, 1942 to Charles and Lorena (Dafoe) Lewis in Canton, New York.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles, mother Lorena and brother Franklin.
She married her childhood sweetheart John Mahlon Cardinell on December 26, 1959.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years John Mahlon Cardinell, her children John (Daphne) Cardinell, Rebecca (Richard) Ripley Cardinell, Pamela (Mike) Corcoran and Michael (Carolyn) Cardinell. Her siblings Denise (Darrell) Newvine, Sheila (Larry) Lewis and Lyndon Lewis. Lucille had 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much.
Calling hours for Lucille will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 12-2pm at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY. Services will immediately follow at 2pm, at the funeral home. Interment at Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop, NY.
To offer condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com
