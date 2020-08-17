We share the passing of our beautiful and beloved Mother, Lucille M. Thornhill, August 13, 2020, 91 years young. Mom passed away peacefully in her home under the devoted care of her family along with Hospice of Jefferson County.
Lucille was the daughter of Arvilla and Ellery Wormell, born May 10, 1929 in Long Island City, Queens, NY. After the untimely death of her father, Ellery, her mother returned to her roots in Redwood, NY, where Lucille was raised along with her sister, Natalie.
She graduated as salutatorian from Redwood High School where she enjoyed her many friends and participating in school activities. She moved to Watertown, and began a decade-long career at the New York Telephone Company. She rose from service assistant to operator and ended her career as floor supervisor when she met the love of her life, Donald Thornhill. They wed December 26, 1955 at the Rectory of Holy Family Church with the Rev. Francis J. Beyette officiating.
Mom thrived in her role as mother to her three children, and in addition to raising a family, she was a Teachers Assistant at Watertown Case Middle School, completed the NY State Realty Course, and continued her love of learning through attending courses at Jefferson Community College.
She loved cooking, gardening, entertaining, shopping, dancing, playing cards, traveling, sewing and crafts, her many pets, and most of all, her family and family get-togethers. For her, it was all about family. We are in awe at all that she did, always on the go buzzing around doing things for others not because she had to but because she wanted to. She was a pillar of strength and full of life. Rest easy Mom, you’ve more than earned your wings.
Survivors include her three children, a son, Stephen J., and two daughters, Carol A. Thornhill and Julie A. Thornhill, nieces, a nephew and several cousins. Mom was predeceased by her beloved husband Don in 2004 and sister Natalie Paddock in 1983.
Arrangements are with D. L. Calarco Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, Mom would prefer a contribution be sent to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St. Extension, Watertown, NY 13601 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
