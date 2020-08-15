Lucina M. Drake age, 96, resident of Henderson, passed away Thursday at her home. Lucina was born April 21, 1924 in the town of Le Ray, the daughter of the late Howard and Jessie Kelsey VanAllen. She graduated in 1942 from Evans Mills High school and was employed by the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. for 35 years in Watertown. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served in several different offices including Matron of Belleville-Eudora Chapter -136 and Carthage Chapter -276, and also Grand Warder of the State of NY in 1992. During the past 20 years of retirement she enjoyed music, playing trumpet along with her husband in various bands, including the Black River Concert Band, Brownville Community Band and Henderson “Triple H” Band. She was a member of Henderson United Methodist Church and a past president of its Supper Club. She married Ekard A. Drake on September 23, 1978, and he passed away in 2009. There was a previous marriage to the late Gordon F. Kenfield.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia M. (John) Drake of Henderson and Norene M. (Charles) Ottman, of Sautee Nacoochee, GA. Three stepchildren, William (Marlin) Drake of Crestview, FL; Kathy (Robert) Bird of North pole, AK and Thomas (Melissa) Drake of Henderson. Also, 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. A sister Lorena M. Walcott and a brother Almon K. VanAllen predeceased her.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 am on Thursday August 20th at Adams Rural Cemetery. All are welcome to come to the cemetery and greet the family from 9:30 to 10 prior to the service. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
Donations may be made to the Henderson United Methodist Church, 8871 State Route 178, Henderson, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.