Lucinda “Cindy” Gruner, 66, of Morrisville, Vermont died May 21, 2020 at the home of her close friends in Cabot, Vermont. She had been diagnosed with cancer early in April.
Cindy was born in November 1953 in Lewis County, New York to Marion and Morris Lucia, Jr.
She graduated as valedictorian from Copenhagen Central School in 1971 and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York in 1975. She married George Gruner of Neversink, New York later that year, and together they raised three children, Michelle, Steven and Sarah.
As newlyweds, Cindy and George lived in New York, Washington and Idaho, settling in Morrisville in 1979. Cindy began work as a personal care attendant with a local home health and hospice organization in 1992.
She was active in churches and Christian fellowships, enjoyed singing in choirs, played the clarinet, piano and recorder, sewed, and took regular walks in all weather. At various times, her home was open to exchange students and visitors from around the world.
Cindy’s mother died May 21, 1981.
Survivors include her husband, her children, six grandchildren, her father Morris and stepmother Jane Lucia, her brother Jeff, her sisters Nancy and Vicki, and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in Vermont is planned for a future date. Donations in Cindy’s memory may be made to Adult & Teen Challenge, PO Box 249, Ozark, MO 65721.
