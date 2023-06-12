The funeral service for Lucky R. Gollaher of 13 Albright Rd. Mexico, NY will be June 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. - l:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Internment will be private. Mr. Gollaher died at the Albany Medical Center on June 8, 2023. He was 58. He was born Leland R. “Lucky” Gollaher on May 31, 1965 in Rochester, NY the son of Leland L. and Leatrice E. Banker Gollaher. He graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1983, where he played varsity basketball, football, and was on the wrestling team. He married Janet Schultz on May 26, 1984 at the Adams United Methodist Church. Although, the marriage ended in divorce, the couple remained united parents to their three children. He worked as a truck driver for Lightning Paving and Sealing, with no violations or tickets on his commercial driver’s license. Prior to working as a truck driver he also worked for Cole Muffler and was a mold operator for Marcellus Casket Company in Syracuse. Lucky enjoyed hunting, fishing, poker, auctions, flea markets and going to the casino to win big. But his true passion was coordinating his huge 4th of July party which included a bounce house for the kids, music, cooking his famous brisket, smoked barbeque and his homemade canned salsa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the National Geographic Society, 1145 17th Street, Washington, DC 20036 in support of the environment and his love of wildlife. Surviving are his daughter Erin Gollaher, his two sons and a daughter in law Brian and Tammy Gollaher and Luke Gollaher all of Adams Center, his sister and brother in law Mrs. Daniel (Robin) Faas of Adams, NY, his brother and sister in law David and Shirley Kenyon of Baldwinsville, NY, his girlfriend Shirley Wood of Mexico, his six grandchildren Mason and Anthony Gollaher, Brianna Doss, Meghan and John Salyer and Lyric and Halo. Also surviving are many other family members and friend that became family throughout the years. Lucky is predeceased by his two brothers Donald and Gordon Kenyon, a sister Dale Sprague and two neices Dee Dee Rickett and Rachel Kenyon. Lucky will be remembered for his strong opinions and convictions yet being a softie and soft place to fall when it came to his grandchildren. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
