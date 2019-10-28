Lucy C. Gorr, 88, formerly of Cocoa, Florida and Bloomingdale, New York, died on October 26, 2019, at her daughter’s home. Funeral services are under the direction of Charlene Johnson-Allen, at French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Calling hours will be October 30th, 11 am – 2 PM at the funeral home, a funeral mass will follow at St. Hubert’s Church, Star Lake, 2:30 PM , Father Shane Lynch officiating. She is survived by her daughters, Valerie L. and Lee Noel of Fulton, Donna L. and Francis (Frank) Whitelaw of Bloomingdale, a brother in law, Larry and Andrea Gore of Hamlin, a sister, Carmen Courtois, grandchildren, Lee Anthony and Tara Noel of Cicero, Angie and Dylan Molchanoff of Cicero, great grandchildren Nathan, Sabrina and Vanessa Noel, Caiden Russell and Anabel Donovan, several nieces and nephews. Lucy was born on February 6, 1931, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late, Francisco C. and Carmen L. Arzuaga Vigo. She married John (Jack) Gorr on April 12, 1952 in Star Lake, he predeceased her on March 1, 2005. She proudly worked at the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida for McDonnell Douglas. Prior to that she worked for many years in the office at Clifton Fine Hospital. Lucy was a past matron for the Order of Eastern Star in Oswegatchie, a Girl Scout Leader, and a past parishioner at St. Hubert’s. She loved spending time with her family, creating porcelain dolls and making their clothing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cranberry Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
