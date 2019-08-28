The family of Lucy H. Haemmerlein and her son, Robert B. Haemmerlein, who passed away unexpectedly in July, 2019, will be having a joint Memorial and celebration of their lives on Septmeber 14, 2019, at 10AM at the Ghent Bible Baptist Church, 1323 County Rte. 21, Ghent, NY. Paster Jeffery Brown will be officiating and friends and loved ones of Lucy and Bob are welcome to share any funny, heartwarming and poignant memories at the service. There will be an interment after the service at the Kinderhook Cemetery, Albany Ave., Kinderhook, NY. Anyone wanting to make donations in memory of Lucy and/or Bob may do so to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, 125 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY 12534 or go to cghs.org, for directions to contribute online.
Lucy H. Haemmerlein
