COLTON – Graveside services for 85 year old Luella P. Wells, a resident of the Highland Nursing Home and formerly of Colton, will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton. Mrs. Wells passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena under Hospice care.
Luella is survived by her son, Waldo Paige, Colton; her daughter Bonnie and Harry Trott, Florida; her son, Lee Paige, Carolina’s; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her son-in-law, Warren Maxfield, Brasher and a half brother, James Buckley, South Colton. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Vincent Wells, her sons Terry and Donald Paige, her daughter Susan Maxfield and her brother Bernard Buckley.
Born on September 21, 1934 in Colton, NY to the late James and Bertha Chase Buckley, Luella worked as a house cleaner for the public for years. She married Vincent Wells on December 30, 1967 and they spent forty-seven years together until he passed away in 2015. Luella enjoyed sewing, going to auctions, and most of all loved animals. Memorial donations in Luella’s memory can be made to the Colton Rescue Squad or to Hospice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral in Colton is serving the family of Luella P. Wells.
