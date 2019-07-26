Lula Mae Cook, 86, of Hermon, died on July 26, 2019, at her home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. Calling hours will be Saturday, August 3rd, 10 am- 12 PM, at the funeral home, a funeral mass at St. Mary’s Church, Canton, 12:30 PM, burial to follow at St. Henry’s Cemetery, DeKalb Junction. Lula Mae is survived by her husband, Donald Cook, her sons, Steven (Kitty) Cook, Massena, Roy Cook, Hermon, daughters, Donna (John) Collins, Russell, Deborah (Vincent) Warren, Malone, Vicki (William) Riley, Boston Lake, brother, Eugene (Barbara) Coller, DeKalb, sister, Geraldine Woods, DeKalb, sister in law, Joyce Coller, Potsdam, 12 grandchildren, 15, great grandchild, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Dennis Cook, a daughter, Christine Cook, brothers, Lucius, James and John Coller. Lula Mae was born on April 23, 1933, in the Town of DeKalb, the daughter of the late, Floyd L. and Wava Caswell Coller. She married Donald Cook on October 23, 1950 at St. Henry’s Church, Father Parisian officiating. She devoted her life to her children and the family farm. Lula was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church, past parishioner of St. Henry’s Church (where she was in charge of the Easter Breakfast), and she was a past 4H Leader. She enjoyed crocheting, making afghans, and knitting mittens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or St. Mary’s Church, Canton. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
