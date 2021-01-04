Luman Harry Rockhill Jr. born June 27, 1943 died January 2, 2021 under the care of hospice with his wife Patricia Dukett Mattoon and brother Darrel Rockhill at his side at her home in Maryland. He was predeceased by his parents, Luman H. Rockhill and Theresa Reyome Rockhill of NY. He was also predeceased by his first wife Barbara Duff Rockhill of Watertown, NY. He leaves behind three brothers, Gary J. Rockhill and companion Donna of Port Kent,NY, Bruce J. Rockhill and wife Jackie of Brushton,NY, Darrel O. Rockhill and wife Lynn of Constable, NY and also two sisters, Wanda T. Rockhill Klebes and husband Danny of Brushton,NY, Connie A. Rockhill and companion Josephine of Bluffton, SC, also three step daughters, Elizabeth and husband Don (Nathan, Jessica, and Lydia), Lisa and husband Joe, Rebecca and husband John (Jenna, Madeleine, and Samantha) plus many nieces and nephews.
Luman was a graduate of Brushton-Moira Central High School in 1962. From there he earned the rank E-5 in the United States Army serving in Germany. Following his Honorable discharge he achieved a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Binghamton and worked for the Federal Department of Defense until his retirement.
His permanent residence has been Betmar Acres Mobile Park in Zephyrhills, FL where he spent the last fourteen years. There he had been Betmar’s celebrated Santa Claus visiting nearly two hundred families and care facilities each year touching many with his hearty “Ho, Ho, Ho.” Luman will be forever remembered for his love and generous nature. Luman truly was God’s Earthly Good-Will Ambassador. He will be greatly missed.
No calling hours at this time. A memorial service will be announced in the spring.
Any memorial donations, may be made to your local Hospice. Thank you.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster, Maryland. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
