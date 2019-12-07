Lura Josephine McElhearn, born July 28, 1929 passed away December 3, 2019. Born Lura Josephine Whiteford in upstate rural New York, she weathered the Great Depression with her family on their upstate, rural New York farm. She is pre-deceased by her four brothers, WWII veterans, and two sisters. Her parents were Lynnley Whiteford and Bernice O’Brien Whiteford.
Lura graduated from SUNY at Canton, New York as a dietician, and was employed by New York City hospitals. Her father’s illness brought her back to rural New York where she pursued a degree in Education at SUNY at Plattsburgh, earning a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree. She taught Health and Home Economics for almost 30 years at Hermon-DeKalb Central School. She studied for her PhD at New York University in NYC. Lura was very active in her rural community as a volunteer for human service agencies and Hospice. She also worked tirelessly for her local NYS Retired Teacher’s Association. She traveled extensively with organizations establishing community health in developing countries. She is survived by her daughters, Lura B McElhearn from Owensboro, Kentucky and Debra McElhearn Galvin of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with four grandsons and 6 great-grandchildren. Lura lived in Bethel Park, PA until her decline began in December of 2018.
She died peacefully at Norbert Residential Care in Pittsburgh. Her life is an inspiration for others to work hard, live well, and never give up.
