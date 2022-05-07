Lebanon, PA — Luther K.Cole, 80, of Lebanon, PA andlong time resident of Goshen,NY, passed away on Tuesday May3, 2022 at Spang Crest Manor. Hewas the loving husband of SandraJ. “Sandy” (Byrns) Cole, withwhom he celebrated 58 years inmarriage.
Luther was born in Gouverneur, NY on June 29, 1941 to thelate Ralph A. and Gladys (Gilbert) Cole. He was a 1959 grad- uate from Gouverneur HighSchool and a 1963 graduate fromCornell University, where he wasin the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He was a vocational agriculture teacher in Lisbon, NYfor 6 years and Claims Specialistfor State Farm Insurance for over35 years. He was known for hishard work and integrity duringhis time with State Farm. Lutherwas an avid fan of his New Yorksports teams - Giants, Rangers,and Yankees. He loved all sports,especially bowling and golf. Luther also had a strong interest inmeteorology, gardening and supporting the many pets - be theyhorses, dogs, birds, fish, rabbitsor cats that made their home withhis family. His most recent catroomies Pretty Kitty, Melody andTigger were quite fond of him.
Surviving in addition to his beloved wife are his children, Toddand Malissa Cole of Jacksonville, FL, Scott and Colleen Coleof Palmyra, PA, Shari and LanceRonas of Antwerp, NY, Darrenand Minta Cole of Herndron,VA, eight grandchildren, Kiana,Katrina, Alyssa, Tyler, Zachary,Kayleigh, Evan and Wesley, andhis siblings, John and Janet Coleof Clearwater, FL, Janet and William Premo of Gouverneur, NY,and a sister-in-law, Helen Coleof Hull, GA. He was preceded indeath by his brother, Leslie Cole.He was extremely proud of all ofhis children and grandchildrenand spent many years in leadership / coaching roles for his children’s activities. He loved to attend the countless shows, games,and events to support his children and grandchildren and encouraged their pursuits no matterwhat path each decided to take.
A memorial service will beheld at 2:00 pm on Saturday May14 at French Funeral Home, 12Barnes Street, Gouverneur, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Friends 4Pound Paws Rescue of 55 OwlRd PO Box 394 Gouverneur, NYwww.friends4poundpaws.org orLebanon County Christian Ministries 250 South 7th St. Lebanon,Pa 17042, www.lccm.us.
