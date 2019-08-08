MASSENA — Lyle G. Konkowski, 73, of Dennison Road, passed away Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019 at his home.
Lyle was born August 12, 1945 in Massena, the son of the late Joseph and Gladys (Johnstone) Konkowski and was a graduate of Massena High School. On June 2, 2001, he married Vickie Olmstead in Burke.
In 1966, Lyle started his working career with Alcoa working in various departments with various positions. He retired in 2004 after 38 years of service. Lyle was a member of the Massena Elks Lodge -1702 and taught hunter safety courses for many years. He had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed all the activities that allowed him to be outside – hunting, fishing, motorcycling, and camping at his beloved camp in Reynoldston were just some of those enjoyments. He also enjoyed doing private taxidermy work, listening to old country music and fiddling, and when he was younger played in a band with his father and sister where they played many of the “old” style instruments such as harmonicas, accordions, and fiddles to name a few. He was also an avid ham radio operator and will fondly be remembered by his handle name “Gray Squirrel.”
Lyle is survived by his wife, Vickie; his children, Melissa and Dennie Ackernecht of Johnstown, New York; Robyn Pryce and Tracy LaTour of Chateaugay; and Joseph S. Konkowski of Massena; a chosen son, Thomas Bean and his family of North Carolina; his grandchildren, Kymberly and Karyssa Pryce, Deanna, Karla, and Liara Konkowski; his great grandchildren, Preston, David, and Kason; his sister , Lillian Klausner of Connecticut; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Todd Konkowski in 2004 and his brother, Roger Konkowski.
A graveside service will be held Friday 11:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Lyle’s life will immediately follow the services at the Massena Elks Lodge, Bowers Street.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Massena Rescue Squad or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
