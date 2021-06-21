Constableville- Lynda K.(Robinson) Carpenter, 73, formerly of Kotary Road, and also formerly of Church St. Port Leyden, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford, after a long illness.
Lynda was born in Potsdam, on August 10, 1947, a daughter of Merrill H. and Eleanor V. Aldous Robinson. She grew up in Pierpont, (St. Lawrence County), until her teenage years when she moved with her family to Talcottville, completing her education a Boonville Central School, graduating with the Class of 1965.
On October 26, 1968, Lynda was united in marriage with James W. Carpenter, at St. Martin’s Church, Port Leyden. Thereafter the couple lived on Church Street, Port Leyden. Later, after Mr. Carpenter, an Army Veteran and financial analyst for Lockheed Martin, passed away on February 12, 2003, Lynda moved to her present home on Kotary Road, Fish Creek.
Lynda possessed many interests and endeavors during her life and she was always a resourceful person who enjoyed living a self-sufficient life to the fullest extent possible. Amongst many hobbies and interests, she was a talented and creative wood worker who crafted swings and toy boxes in her wood shop; her other hobbies included crafts, ceramics, gardening, fishing, cooking and baking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends and her animals.
She is survived by her family; Scott James and Matthew Holt, New Hartford, Robert Allen and his wife, Shannon, Boonville, Bryant William and his wife, Becky; three grandchildren, Jolene, Eric and Blake Carpenter and a niece Lori Robinson Burke and a nephew, Kevin Robinson and several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Allen Robinson, in 1987.
Her Funeral will be Thursday, at 1:00 P.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. Calling hours are Wednesday 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Constableville Fire Company, P.O. Box 438, Constableville, NY 13325.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
