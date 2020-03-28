Lyndon “Butch” Huttemann Predeceased by father Lt. Gustave Huttemann, mother Fern Isabelle Abbott Huttemann.
A humble soldier served in the US Navy from 1961-1964
Butch was an inventor in the engineering division at the Eastman Kodak Company for 25 years then a CAD designer for Lawman Heating and Cooling.
Survived by his wife Elaine Lawler Huttemann, Brother Gary (Jacqueline) Huttemann, Son Lyndon ( Pieter Van Dusen) Huttemann, Daughter Jennifer ( Steven) Kall, Grandchildren Alekzandra, Brynna, Hunter, and great grandson Braxtyn.
As well as brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews who all held a special place in his heart.
A private burial with immediate family will be held on March 30th at Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor, NY.
A celebration of life will be announced in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the United Presbyterian Church of Sackets Harbor building fund, the Alzheimers Association, or the Wounded Warriors.
On line condolences may be send to the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY at dexterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.