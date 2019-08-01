Lynn Browne, our lovable mother, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 27. I’m Christy.
You would know mom from three places:
·St. Lawrence Central Elementary School, where I taught
·Goose Landing Restaurant in Winthrop, where we ate breakfast every Sunday and many of our meals weekly. (We hate to cook)
·The Knights of Columbus or Marine Corp in Massena where we played BINGO. Mom didn’t say we were going to bingo, she said we were going to donate money to our favorite charity- The Knights of Columbus.
Aline M. Boyer was Mom’s given name and she hated it. That’s why she went by Lynn. She was very proudly born and raised in Cleveland Heights, Ohio on July 24, 1930. Her parents were Lillian Weber Boyer (secretary) and Charles Richard (Dick) Boyer a full-time professional Cleveland Heights firefighter. So proud she was of her father. One brother, Robert, an electrician.
Mom married Guy Carlton Browne III (Buster) on August 27, 1949. Dad passed away in 2006.
This beautiful little lady and her man had 8 kids! 8 charming children. Wendy, Christy, Buzzy (Guy C. IV), Timmy, Susan, Judi, Georgia (sweet Georgia Browne) (passed away at 19 months old) and Patrick. Whew! They also have 12 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.
To say goodbye to Lynn, please come to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop this Saturday, August 3rd at 12:00 noon. The service will be followed by a Remembrance Gathering at 01:00, also at Hammill Funeral Home.
Please- no flowers. We would rather you use the flower money as a remembrance gift in Mom’s name to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley 6805 US Highway 11 Potsdam, NY 13676
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com
