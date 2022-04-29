Lynn Gillespie Gardner, 67, of Star Lake, died April 14, 2022, born January 10, 1955 in Chicago, IL wife of Gordon; mother of Gordon Nolan Gardner of Edwards, NY; step mother of Carlie Gardner Flowers (Benjamin Rice Lacy V) of Columbia, SC; grandmother of Gordon Brewer Gardner and Warren Cedar Gardner of Fowler , NY and John William Flowers III of Columbia , SC; daughter of Mimi Gillespie Lake Forest, IL; sister of Elizabeth (Laird Knight) Davin of Davin, WV and James of Winthrop Harbor, IL.
Lynn Gillespie Gardner
January 10, 1955 - April 14, 2022
