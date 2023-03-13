NORWOOD – A Celebration of life gathering for Lynn “Lynzo” P. LaShomb, 72, a resident of 51 Mechanic Street, Norwood, will be held in the springtime at a time to be announced. Mr. LaShomb passed away early Friday morning, March 10, 2023, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Lynn is survived by a son, Ryan LaShomb, Norwood; a daughter, Lauren LaShomb, Utica and a brother, David and Debbie LaShomb, Norwood as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Floyd “Ole’ FL” and Donalda “Donnie”, and two brothers, Floyd “Sal” and Gary LaShomb.
Born in Massena, NY on June 10, 1950, to the late Floyd and Donalda Martin LaShomb, Lynn graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1968. He was an exceptional basketball player in both high school and at Potsdam State where he set multiple records. He worked for over 40 years for CSX Railroad, where he retired as a track foreman. Lynn owned and operated the Bullpen Tavern in Norwood at one time and currently, the Gandy Dancers Rest. Lynn enjoyed spending time with friends and loved ones, this is where he felt most at home. Lynn shared a love for people that was unmatched and always managed to see the good in others. Lynn was a free spirit who did everything on his own terms. He was an avid sports enthusiast. He loved all sports but had a passion for Syracuse Orange Basketball and the Buffalo Bills. He enjoyed playing softball and golf as well. He loved collecting railroad and sports memorabilia and displayed his collection at the bar for everyone to appreciate. Lynn was a big supporter of his community and was extremely proud of where he came from. He made it a priority to donate as much as he could to local charities, foundations, and fundraisers to do his part in taking care of his hometown. Memorial Donations can be made in memory of Lynn to the St. Jude’s Foundation and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Lynn P. “Lynzo” LaShomb.
