Lynn R. Patrick Sr., Watertown, passed away Thursday, August 6th at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. He was 76 years old.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday August 14th at North Watertown Cemetery, Watertown. Following the graveside service, there will be a gathering for family only at Lynn’s house.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Lynn was born in Watertown, NY on August 20, 1943 the son to Roswell and Marjorie Holmes Patrick.
He worked for several area trucking firms as a long haul driver and as a manager for Dunkin Donuts. Lynn married Margaret Pickett in Watertown on September 23, 1962 at the Stone Street Presbyterian Church and had their marriage blessed at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.
He enjoyed antiquing, attending auctions and was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills, NY Giants and the NY Yankees. Lynn was also an avid reader, historian and Jeopardy champion. He especially enjoyed challenging his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Margaret, Watertown; his children, Lynn (Dawn Young) Patrick, Jr., LaFargeville; Lisa (Mark) Grimaldi, Buffalo; Michelle (Kevin) Williams, Alabama; 6 grandchildren, Allison Bartella, Kelsi Bartella, Garrett Bartella, Paxton Williams, Tristan Williams and his twin sister, Lynda Marcellus, Fl.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Yvonne O’Brien.
