Lynn Weldon Trimper died at home on September 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Lynn lived a life filled with faith, family and friendship. Lynn savored life’s moments both big and small, and often spoke with gratitude about “the joy of an ordinary day”.
Lynn was born on July 13,1954, at Mercy Hospital and is the firstborn child of Attorney Robert M. and Virginia M. Hibbert Weldon, the sister of seven siblings, the adored wife of 44 years to Paul D. Trimper, the loving mother of Brooke E. (Brian) Morrison, Paul D. (Kristy) Trimper Jr. and Kevin F. Trimper, the blessed grandmother of Hannah and Aidan Trimper and Riley and Graeme Morrison, a doting aunt to over a score of nieces and nephews, a beloved cousin in numbers of equal enthusiasm, a devout Catholic, a happy gym mate, and a good and loyal friend to everyone she met. Lynn lived life fully and joyfully.
If you were a friend or a relative of Lynn, then you were perfect in her eyes. She was absolutely positive that she had the very best family and friends that one could possibly have in this world. That made shopping with Lynn somewhat complicated. She knew so many people and counted them all as her friends. A trip to the store for milk was never a quick trip. Invariably she would see four or five people she knew wherever she went.
Everyone loved her infectious laugh. It will never be forgotten; it brought joy to the whole room.
Lynn attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School. She and her friends and siblings walked to and from school every day, coming home for lunch as well. She graduated from The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, New York and went on to Newton College of the Sacred Heart, Boston, Massachusetts, transferring to Syracuse University to obtain her Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition.
Lynn and Paul met on the St. Lawrence River at Hutchinson’s Boat Works when she had just turned 17 and Paul had just graduated from high school. Their parents were both boating families and had known each other for some time before Lynn and Paul met.They dated through their college years and it was not uncommon for Paul to make a spontaneous trip from college in Ohio to Boston for the weekend. Her trips to Ohio to visit Paul were more well-planned.
Lynn and Paul married the summer after college and lived in Vermont while Paul finished law school. They relocated to Watertown, New York following Paul’s graduation and loved raising their family in her hometown.
Lynn loved helping and volunteering, especially at St. Patrick’s School, where all of their children attended. She loved the Sisters and was lucky enough to be church secretary for St. Patrick’s and Father Arthur Labaff, who she always said was the best boss ever.
After her father Robert died in 1998, she loved being able to spend time with her mother, Virginia, running errands, relaxing on the glider at Campbell’s Point, and playing Yahtzee for a quarter-cent a point to the winner. She never minded losing. It was the time together that mattered.
She loved spending summers with her family at their cottage on Campbell’s Point, Sacket’s Harbor, New York. She enjoyed watching the grandchildren build sandcastles, carving moats and digging holes to China, catching minnows and bigger fish, skipping rocks, and swimming. She loved to take a boat ride and even a ‘boat sit’ at the dock.
Lynn also happened to live with metastatic cancer for nearly eight years. While cancer is a side note in this life well lived, it would be wrong to not take a moment to admire the faithful, dignified, and admirable way that Lynn handled cancer. It should also be noted that Lynn handled cancer, and cancer never handled Lynn. After her diagnosis she lived life - if it is possible, even more fully.
Lynn is survived by her siblings Nathan (Lynn) Weldon, Nancy Weldon, Jeffry (Carolyn) Weldon, Robert (Beth) Weldon Jr., Thomas (Kerri) Weldon, Christopher (Kelly) Weldon and brother-in-law James Rougeux. She is predeceased by her parents Robert M. & Virginia Hibbert Weldon, and sister, Rebecca Rougeux.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of Lynn’s favorite charities:
Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 123 S Massey St, Watertown, NY 13601
The Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St, Watertown, NY 13601
There will be a funeral mass at 10:00a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 Winthrop St, Watertown, NY. A graveside service will be held immediately following the funeral at Glenwood Cemetery, 23348 County Road 67, Watertown, New York.
Both the funeral mass and graveside service will be streamed live and can be accessed by visiting Lynn’s obituary page via the following link: www.dlcalarco.com
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Lynn’s life will be planned for the future.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
