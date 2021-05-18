CROGHAN, NY ~ M. Alyce Yousey, 101, formerly of Kirschnerville Rd., Croghan, died Friday, May 14, 2021 in Lewis County Health Related Care Facility, Lowville.
Born October 27, 1919 in Gloversville, NY, a daughter of Harry and Leah (Sutliff) Eggleston, she was educated in Gloversville schools, and in 1970, received her GED from Beaver River Central School.
She married James R. Yousey on March 19, 1949 in Speculator, NY. The marriage ended in divorce after 28 years.
Prior to her marriage, Mrs. Yousey worked for the General Electric Company in Schenectady. She eventually moved to Speculator where she owned and operated an ice cream shop. Following her marriage, she and her husband bought the Yousey Camps and Hotel from her husband’s parents, Peter and Lola Yousey in 1959 which they continued to operate until 1969 when the business and property were sold.
Alyce was a former member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and loved bowling in the Women’s Bowling Leagues in Croghan. She also liked to crochet, going for rides, especially through the woods, and most of all, spending times with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children, James Yousey, of Croghan, John (Deb) Yousey, Anchorage, Alaska, Lola (Karen) Yousey, and Mona (Kevin) Peebles, of Castorland; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Alyce was predeceased by her son Jesse L. Yousey; her grandson, Trent C. Shaw, and siblings, Harry Eggleston, Marion Adelaide Grah, William Eggleston, Emily Mae Eggleston, Helen Grace Wilbur, and Richard Eggleston.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Croghan VFD Ambulance Fund.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
Online obit and messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com
