A Funeral Mass for M. Jacqueline Cushman, age 88, of Morristown, will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Justin Thomas officiating. Mrs. Cushman passed away on Friday night, January 3, 2020 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving children.
Mrs. Cushman is survived by her sister, Carolyn LaVenture Gervais; her daughter, Carolyn E. Noble and her husband Weldon, of Morristown; her son, Paul Cushman and his wife Patti, of Malone; two grandchildren, Carrie Noble King and her husband, Anthony, and John C. Noble and his fiancé, Audrey Pease; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Emmet King; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Harvey; her parents, Joseph and Lucille LaVenture; and her brother-in-law, Norman Gervais.
Jacqueline was born on July 21, 1931, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Joseph and Lucille LeRoux LaVenture. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Ogdensburg in 1948 and completed the secretarial course at Wallace Secretarial Studio. Upon graduation, she worked at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital. She married Harvey Cushman on June 16, 1956 at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. James Igo officiating.
She enjoyed bargain shopping, knitting, reading, baking, playing rummy, and spending time with her beloved family and close friends.
Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.