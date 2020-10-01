There will be a graveside committal service for M. Janette Wiswell, who died January 23rd, 2020, on Monday, October 5th, at 11am, at the Clayton Cemetery, with Father Arthur LaBaff officiating. Janette worked as Secretary as Secretary at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for 15 years. Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
