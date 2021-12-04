Canton - M. “Wayne” Hance, 76, of Judson Street Road, Canton died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam ER after being stricken at home.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 7 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Additional off-street parking available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street. Hannawa Falls Volunteer Fire Department will serve as Honor Guard. His funeral will be Wednesday, December 8 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with The Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy, Jefferson County Emergency Services Chaplain officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.