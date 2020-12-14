Mabel “Mamie” Heath, 85, formerly of TI Park, passed away Thursday evening, December 10, 2020, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided for three years.
Mamie was born in Alexandria Bay on July 11, 1935, daughter of Ralph and Althea McAllister Denner. Mamie graduated from Alexandria Bay Central School in 1953. On November 7, 1953, she married Charles E. Heath at Alexandria Bay Methodist Church with Rev. Walter Dobie officiating. Mr. Heath died on December 18, 2015.
Mamie was the librarian at the Thousand Island Park Library for 55 years, retiring in July of 2017. Mamie was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing Mahjong with her friends. She loved to play golf and was a member of the TI Park Ladies golf league. Her greatest passions were books, the St. Lawrence River and her family, especially her four grandchildren and their spouses as well as her 8 great grandchildren.
Mamie is survived by her two sons and their wives, Steve and Diane Heath, Wellesley Island, Chris and Nancy Heath, Wellesley Island and Miromar Lakes, FL.; four grandchildren and their spouses, Kristy and Pete Carey, Megan and Matt Krause, Ryan and Shelby Heath, and Nicole and Chris Baird; eight great grandchildren, Teddy, Charlie, Lucie, Max, Connor, Ellie, Jack and Brooks; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her husband Charlie, she was predeceased by four sisters and one brother.
A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island. Donations may be made in her honor to the Thousand Island Park Library, c/o Thousand Island Park Corporation, 42822 St. Lawrence Ave., Box 1103, Thousand Island Park, NY 13692. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.