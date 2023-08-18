Mabel S. Amyotte, 99, passed away Friday evening, August 11, 2023 at Morning Star Residential Facility, Oswego. She was born on February 3, 1924 to Joseph and Julia Compeau of Brasher Falls.
She attended local schools and married Leo Amyotte on November 9, 1944. They were married for 74 years when Leo passed away on December 4, 2018. They had four boys together. They lived in the Brasher Falls area until 1985 when they moved to Pulaski to be closer to their son Gale and his family. Mabel lived there until 2015 when she went to live at Morning Star due to her declining health. Mabel was predeceased by her mother and father and all of her siblings, six brothers and two sisters. She was also predeceased by her husband Leo, her sons Calvin and Gale, and a daughter-in-law (Joanne). She is survived by two sons, Jay and Mark (Rita), her daughter-in-law Sharon (Gale), sister-in-law (Edna Marcellus), grandchildren Calvin (Rebecca) and Alyssa, and Tricia Witt and Jennifer Walker. She is also survived by her nieces Diane Wood and Becky Reynolds, and her nephew Richard Compo. She was a longtime volunteer at the Friendship Shoppe in Sandy Creek. She was a communicant of Christ Our Light Church in Pulaski for 30 years. Funeral Mass for Mabel will be on August 23rd, 2023 at 11:00 at Christ Our Light Church, Pulaski, followed by burial with her husband, Leo, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Brasher Falls. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Our Light Church or the Friendship Shoppe.
