CARTHAGE -- Maddox Haines, infant son of Isaac & Kylie Haines, 41290 Toth Rd., passed away on November 30, 2019.
Maddox is survived by his parents, Isaac “Ike” & Kylie Hall Haines, his siblings; Abrahm Haines, Lazarus Haines, Shaelynn Parsons, Eli Haines and Cooper Parsons, along with his grandparents and their spouses; Judd & Brenda Hall, Deborah Hall & Ken Reed and Roger and Sally Haines Also surviving are his great=grandmother, Lois Petrie, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Burial will take place in the spring.
Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.