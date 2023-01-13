PHILADELPHIA - Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, a long-time resident of Philadelphia, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, January 11, 2023.
Madeline was born July 4, 1928. She is the fourth of thirteen children born to Raymond Francis (Pat) Robinson and Ruth Harriet Morse Robinson.
Madeline married Richard Leslie Drake on August 13, 1949. She resided in Philadelphia, New York until relocating to Samaritan Summit Village in 2020. Her husband passed away at the family’s hunting camp located in Lewis County on November 11, 1976.
She attended schools in Theresa. Throughout the years, Madeline worked at the Quaker Village Snack Bar, Crown Zellerbach, Weston’s Shopping Center, and Hall Ski-Lift. In 1968, she became a school bus driver for the Indian River Central School District until retiring in 1993 to become a day-care provider to her grandchildren.
Madeline is survived by her daughter, Candace (Daniel) Dwyer, of Theresa; a son, Leslie Drake of Clayton; a daughter Susan (Bruce) Jenne of Philadelphia; and a daughter Karen (Randy) Drake-Clark also of Philadelphia. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren: Shelby (Steven) Honeywell, Richard (Susan) Drake, Shannan (Cory) Marsell, Judd (Kathleen) Jenne, Jason Drake, Addie Jenne, Mollie (Mark) Jenne-Phalen, Carrie Jenne, Libbie (Andrew) Wheeler, Caroline (Ashley) Giaquinto, and Lindsey Grace Clark. Additionally, she is survived by her great grandchildren: Makenna, Seamus and Sawyer Honeywell; Quincy, Rowan and Ravan Marsell; Liam and Michael Jenne; Jalen, Grady, and Arie Drake; Aaron and Cora Russell; Ross and Drake Phalen; Everett and
Elliott Wheeler, an additional Great Grandson will be arriving in February, and her first Great-Great Granddaughter will be arriving in March. She also has one surviving sibling, Guy “Shorty” (Linda) Robinson of Brownville and more nieces, nephews, and cousins than one can begin to count.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband; son, Donald Richard, who passed away at birth; a daughter-in-law, Lou Anne Drake; a great grandson, Bentley Drake; eleven siblings—Lyall Robinson, Mazola “Mazie” Dollinger, Ralph Robinson, Beverly Bates, Shirley Jean Robinson, Raymond “Red” Robinson, John T. Robinson, Patsy Randall, Frank Robinson, Joseph Robinson and Lynn Robinson; as well as her best friend, Joyce Purcell.
The funeral is Monday at 1 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Evans Mills with Rev. Natali officiating. Burial at Sandy Hollow Cemetery, Philadelphia.
Calling hours are Monday 11 to 12 pm at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa prior to the funeral.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary.
Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.